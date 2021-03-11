There were rumors regarding the new privacy policy of WhatsApp that it will steal the personal data of the users. To counter that WhatsApp has elaborated its policy and clearly stated that it has nothing to do with users’ personal data. They have also reminded users to comply or agree to their privacy policy before May 15. WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier in February, urging users to accept the new terms by February 8. However, due to strong criticism against the new policy, it postponed the date to May 15. Now, WhatsApp users are sharing on Twitter that the service is reminding them to accept the new policy.

WhatsApp Reminds Users to Comply With Updated Privacy Policy by May 15

Lately, many users have reported on Twitter that WhatsApp is reminding them to comply with the new policy. Now as you can see in the below-mentioned image that WhatsApp has clarified that the new policy has nothing to do with the privacy of your personal conversation.

Moreover, they have also elucidated that the new privacy policy is related to the chat with businesses. It implies that how businesses can manage their chats using Facebook tools and chats with these businesses are optional and clearly labeled in the application. It intends to facilitate the businesses to interact with each other on a quick basis. The messaging service has also claimed that the new policy will provide more information about how WhatsApp works and how it processes its data to keep users’ personal data safe.

In the end, WhatsApp made a good statement by saying that it’s the responsibility of the messaging service to explain what it’s changing or updating, Therefore, WhatsApp is providing every information about the current update.

Check out? Whatsapp is Testing “Disappearing Photos” Feature Similar to Instagram