Nowadays, we are facing a dilemma regarding the propagation of fake news. Even educated people can get into the trap of fake news. The public is confused about which news to believe as fake news has become the new tool to manipulate them. However, WhatsApp has found a solution for us. It has launched a new tool called ‘Search the web’ that enables users that have received links to instantly find information regarding them from the web.

WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Tool to Spot Fake News

As you can see in the above-mentioned photo, Whatsapp has shown a demonstration in which a link has been sent to someone which claimed that drinking boiled garlic water would cure COVID-19. The recipient can now tap the magnifying glass button to seek information about the link. In the demonstration, the user is then shown web results from authentic websites that prove the news is false.

The latest feature is part of a broader drive by WhatsApp to stop fake news from propagating on its platform. In a prior update, double arrows were added to allow users to know that texts have not originated from a close contact which lets users know they’re perpetuating chain messages that could be false.

With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, providing users the ability to instantly verify the information is very important. Many fake theories have already diffused widely including the false belief that 5G helps coronavirus spread.

