WhatsApp keeps on launching new features and products on its services, due to which it is the widely used platform. People cannot imagine a day without WhatsApp as it not only connects us with loved ones but also make a platform to people helping them stay connected. This time, the messaging app has come up with a fantastic feature that was awaited for so long. WhatsApp gives its users an option to mute group and individuals for eight hours, one week, and even for a year. WhatsApp Mute Always Feature Lets you Avoid Annoying Group Chats Notifications.

Want to Try WhatsApp Mute Always Feature? Got to Beta Version of App

Previously, Facebook also launched the same kind of feature to save its users from annoying notifications. In WhatsApp, when this feature launches for everyone, the phone will still ring if you get a call from your muted contacts; however, as far as the notifications are concerned, the app will not alert you. WABetaInfo has claimed that the messaging giant is also working on Mute Always option that will mute a contact or group forever. This enhanced feature is spotted in the Beta version of the app, which is used by people who want to try new features and companies in order to know the lapses in the system before launching a feature for everyone.

If it’s true, with this feature, users can remain blissfully unaware of their muted chats forever. Though this feature is tested in the beta version, but it doesn’t mean it will be launched in the original app as well. However, if you can’t wait for this feature, you can try it one beta version. In order to select this option, you need to go to WhatsApp chat that you don’t want to hear notifications from. By clicking on the name of that person, the contact info will appear, and there you will find the Mute option. Upon clicking it and selecting one year, you can easily mute chat for one year. One can use the same process to unmute conversation anytime as well.

