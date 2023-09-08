One of the top Android chat apps, WhatsApp also functions well as a tool for delivering files to contacts, which is especially helpful if you don’t want to deal with cloud storage as well as access requests. Although sending media has been quite simple, WhatsApp’s aggressive compression was a huge flaw. Although consumers have lately been given access to HD image and video sharing, compression is still a factor. Finally, WhatsApp is providing a straightforward option for beta testers to share uncompressed media.

WhatsApp does not apply compression to documents prior to transmission, thereby allowing users to communicate uncompressed photos and videos by attaching them as documents. Nevertheless, this solution necessitated the utilization of the Android system file picker in lieu of the WhatsApp media picker user interface. This task may present difficulties if one lacks precise knowledge regarding the specific location of media files within the internal storage of their mobile device.

In the previous month, Meta was observed engaging in the development of a novel feature within the document-sharing menu. This feature facilitates the redirection of users to the WhatsApp media picker. According to WABetaInfo, beta testers can now access this feature via the Google Play Store. Users can quickly submit uncompressed full-resolution media by accessing the paperclip symbol located in the message box. From there, they can select the Document option and proceed to choose the desired material from their gallery.

Although users expressed a desire for WhatsApp to incorporate a new quality option labeled as “Original” or “Uncompressed” in the HD photo-sharing fly-out menu, the current beta application is commendable. It leverages the existing workaround that has been employed by individuals for an extended period of time. With the support of the generous 2GB file size limitations, beta testers are now able to share photographs and movies without concerns regarding degradation in sharpness, clarity, and color fidelity, as the images preserve their HEIC metadata. This capability proves to be quite advantageous in the context of sharing HDR videos, as these videos are frequently compromised by compression.

Currently, this feature is undergoing beta testing, and it is possible that WhatsApp may make alterations prior to its official release in the stable stream. Nevertheless, the probability of this function becoming accessible to people worldwide in the near future is low. Nonetheless, we remain optimistic and anticipate that it will be made available to a broader audience in due course.

