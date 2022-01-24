WhatsApp to Bring Two-Step Verification for Desktop and Web Versions

After the recent update of WhatsApp a new update is on the way which will improve its desktop and web versions experience. The recent update equipped the WhatsApp with the ability to shift its history from Android phones to iOS. The new update will give extra security to the WhatsApp users by adding a two-step verification to its desktop and web version.

Since the Pandemic, our lifestyle has become too much virtual. We rely too much on the digital world. Scammers and criminals are taking advantage of this dependency. They are hacking accounts and impersonating as us. According to WABetaInfo, a two-step verification is added to the web and desktop version of WhatsApp, to avoid and stop scams.

A great number of peoples’ account were being scammed and WhatsApp with its two-step verification has added Touch ID or Face ID verification.

Now that WhatsApp can be used on multiple platforms, without the phone being close-by or even switched-on, the two-step verification will give better and extra protection.

WhatsApp plans to make the security more tight and full proof. After the WhatsApp account is registered, a 6-digit code is needed is to be entered, then a personal PIN will be required to log-in to ones account. To further make it easy for the users WhatsApp is working on an update for the web/ desktop version.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp wants to make it possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. It will be of great use especially if the user loses their phone and do not remember their PIN.

The release date of the new update is not yet confirmed nor their availability for the public beta testers, as its in the early days of development.

The new update seems to be good and the security if it is as it said to be, it is worth waiting for.

