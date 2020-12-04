WhatsApp Users Forced to Accept Updated Terms of Service or Delete Account

WhatsApp is one of the best platforms when it comes to connecting people with their loved ones. By connecting, I mean sharing each and every bit of memory with the people you love. However, with every good thing, we have to greet an unwelcomed guest. In the case of social media platforms, these guests are no one other than scams, hackers and getting your privacy compromised with a set of several links. It seems that WhatsApp has finally found a solution to it. The company has updated its privacy terms and conditions in order to save users from such happening. According to the report, the new thing about terms and conditions is that if WhatsApp users do not accept them, they will not be able to use the messaging service in future.

WhatsApp Users Given Two Options to Choose From

WhatsApp Terms and conditions are reportedly updated and will take effect on February 8. On denying the new privacy rules, WhatsApp users will lose access to the messaging app. We have got the screenshot of new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates from WABetaInfo which states that users have two option:

Either to accept new terms

Delete their accounts .

These terms and conditions and the strict rule associated with it are quite ironic, but there would definitely be some reason behind such staunch action of the company. The disclaimer revealed the date when these new terms will be implemented and went on to read, “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp, or you can always delete your account.”

The new update will bring a variety of new features and improvements, though the reason behind this strict action is still unknown. We are waiting for WhatsApp to revealed the reason behind it and will let our readers know when we get to know about it.

