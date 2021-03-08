Will Nokia New Naming Scheme Boost its Sales?

Gone are days when Nokia used to be one of the top brands and was a part of every household. In a very short time, Samsung led the market followed by Huawei and other Chinese smartphone brands. However form the last couple of years, Nokia is planning a comeback, initially by launching Microsoft devices which was not a successful deal but afterwards, the company shifted to android devices and now it has plans to adopt a new naming scheme. Nokia New Naming scheme might also increase its sales.

Nokia is adopting this new branding scheme since it has re-entered the market in 2017 and this strategy has worked quite well. However, the branding and rebranding scheme is now getting a little confusing. Nokia has launched the three latest models which are named Nokia 5.4, Nokia 8.3 and Nokia 7.2 respectively. These names are quite shaggy, making it quite hard to determine when each model was launched.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones to Adopt a new Naming Scheme

It seems like the company is trying to make things easier for customers. A leakster has revealed that HMD Global is planning to give a new branding to Nokia smartphones. The new branding will have both numbers and letters. Here is the tweet from leakster:

Nokia phones will have a new naming convention later this year, removing all “dot”. #nokia #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/KpZ3GTDsf8 — nokibar (@baidunokibar) March 7, 2021

Since Nokia is getting ideas from other smartphone brands to maintain its credibility in the mobile manufacturing industry, we can expect that the company will have a naming scheme similar to Samsung and Motorolla. A leaked listing from Russia also confirms a new device Nokia G10 whose name is quite similar to Moto G10.

So we can foresee that Nokia’s new naming scheme would be quite clearer and easier for users to recognize and hence will boost its sales.

You might be interested in: Nokia 1.4 Arrives With a 6.51-Inch Display at an Affordable Price