IHC Website Operational Again! Find details of cases now

The website of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is operational and running normally after being inaccessible for the past couple of days. The website is generally used to upload online case lists and details of cases. Moreover, it also offers information on brief and detailed verdicts of cases and also includes details of objections and their determinations on pending applications.

Reasons behind the inaccessibility of the IHC website:

Citing the reasons for the inaccessibility of the IHC website, the Deputy Registrar’s office said that work was ongoing on server maintenance, and once the server work was complete, the website was accessible once again to every user. Consequently, users are again able to access different features on the website, such as its digital library, case management, list of judges, and more.

The applicants from far-flung areas faced difficulties due to the inaccessibility of the Islamabad High Court’s website. It is because their lawyers were not able to get information about the cases.

Besides, it is also vital to mention here that the Islamabad High Court also has Android and iOS apps. While the Android app is available, the development of the iOS app is soon going to be completed.

IHC Android app