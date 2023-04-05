Xiaomi 11T PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Xiaomi 11T (8+128) Tax Payable:
PKR 36878 (On Passport)
PKR 43884 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 11T (8+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 39181 (On Passport)
PKR 46625 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 11T Pro (8+128) Tax Payable:
PKR 38773 (On Passport)
PKR 46139 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 11T Pro (8+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 47304 (On Passport)
PKR 56291 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 11T Pro (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 49604 (On Passport)
PKR 59028 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 11T PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.
Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?
Xiaomi 11T PTA tax and exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.
And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.
Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.