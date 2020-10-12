Xiaomi Mi 11 render leaks and expects to appear in 2021





On Chinese social media, some new renderings of the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone have appeared. Instead of official renderings from the OEM itself, the images clearly look like fan-made concept designs. The upcoming Mi 11 is believed to sport a Snapdragon 875 processor and attract buyers with a selfie camera under the display.

Xiaomi unveiled its Mi 10 series at the beginning of this year, and later the company added its Mi 10 T series to the global market. As we are getting forward to the end of 2020 the eyes are now up for the upcoming Mi 11 series and we have also started seeing new leaks and rumours. Some Weibo bloggers have recently posted a set of renders of the alleged xiaomi Mi 11 that reveal the design of the handset, according to a report.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 pictured here seems to have a “waterfall” style display that gracefully slides across the smartphone’s edges. The tech tipster on Weibo also references the SD 875 and 150x zoom for the Mi 11, which may see the light of day in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, it is predicted that the future Xiaomi Mi 11 series will be released in the first quarter of 2021. The under-display camera sensor and Snapdragon 875 chipset are supposed to be the greatest highlights of the Mi 11 series, and the company will, among others, brag about it.