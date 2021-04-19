YouTube celebrates the success of content creators in Pakistan

Over 2 billion users come to YouTube every month to get their dose of entertainment, educate themselves, learn skills and engage with their favourite creators and communities. Pakistanis are no different – not only do they love watching YouTube content, but they also create some amazing pieces that reach millions of fans globally.

Today, owing to the success of one such creative content creator, YouTube celebrates Mubashir Saddique and his very popular and fast-growing channel Village Food Secrets by featuring his story on YouTube through an inspiring video, released globally.

The video shares the journey of a Pakistani common man, Mubashir, hailing from a remote village in Punjab, Shahpur, who used to live in Sialkot, where he worked at a football factory and would return home for the weekends. That’s when he would cook for his family – an activity he enjoyed so much that it turned into content for his YouTube channel, Village Food Secrets. After four years of constantly creating inspiring content that showcased the idyllic Pakistani rural life and sharing his cooking skills, he has amassed over 2.84 million subscribers coming from different parts of the world.