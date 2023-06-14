YouTube has now updated its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) policy. The Google-owned platform, YouTube has just made it easy for new YouTubers to start earning money from their work. Before the changes, a YouTube creator needed at least 1,000 subscribers to apply to join YPP, but now you only need 500.

You also need to have done three public uploads in the last 90 days, and clocked up either 3,000 watch hours in the past 12 months or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days. Earlier, you needed either 4,000 watch hours in the past 12 months or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days.

YouTube Makes it Easier For New YouTubers to Earn Money

These new changes will give new creators access to various fan-funding features such as channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Thanks, and more.

However, to earn money from ads, creators will still need to adhere to the old rules. YouTube explains: “As these creators continue to grow their channel, they’ll automatically become eligible to earn revenue sharing from ads and even more benefits once they reach the existing YPP eligibility criteria, without having to go through the full YPP application process again.”

The new eligibility criteria for YPP apply first to creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. Youtube will roll out these changes to other countries over time.

Moreover, YouTube is also expanding its Shopping affiliate program to all eligible U.S.-based creators who are in YPP and have more than 20,000 subscribers. The Shopping affiliate program lets creators feature products from other brands and creators and offers commission on the sales of products tagged in their videos and Shorts.

See Also: YouTube TV Aims to Enhance User Experience with New Fixes & Upgrades