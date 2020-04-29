YouTube Music on Android Gets Redesign- Gets New Library

YouTube music is getting a redesign to make it easier for users to explore its amazing new features. YouTube Music new library was launched by the start of this month, but it was only available to the limited number of android users.

One of the best features we have come across is the ability to add songs and albums to the library. Previously users had to subscribe to the artist manually. A new option “add to library” is added in the menu that permits users to add albums and song directly to their library.

YouTube Music on Android Gets new Library and Better Layout than Before

The placing of the library is also changed now. Now the artist and song, in which people are most interested are organized in the front and centre. Previously, the library places recent items and shortcuts to downloads and playlist. To find the songs and artists, users had to scroll down to the end, which was quite a time-taking and annoying.

However, the UI Players and Explore tab announced by the company are not included in this latest update. So we will have to wait longer.

