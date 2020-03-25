Yesterday we came to know that the video streaming company, YouTube is planning to convert all the videos to Standard definition in Europe. This video quality initiative is decided due to the circumstance going on, and as more people are sitting at home, the company is not able to cope with it.

YouTube to Limit Video Quality Globally for a month

Now YouTube has decided to make this decision global. So the SD videos will be rolling out to everyone in the next few days. After receiving it, when we will play a YouTube video, it will start in 480p SD. However, resolution can be chosen manually. The worst thing is that we will have to do it for every video, every time. As its an annoying procedure, most of the people will ignore this procedure which in turn will have less pressure on ISPs.

Since most of the people are home, they are finding new features in the video streaming app. Of course, no one uses YouTube at the office so the company would have witnessed more load than before. Though we cannot guess why this move is taken as no internet outages is reported. Might be possible that the company is foreseeing the future which we cant! Its always to be prepared for everything before its too late.

So now people will be able to enjoy the 90s again.

Also Read: More YouTube Videos will be Removed due to Unavailability of Staff Following Coronavirus