



Zoom has now started rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in order to make your video chats and meetings much more secured. It is available for both free and paid users. E2EE is functional on Zoom’s latest desktop client, Android app and Zoom Rooms. The feature is initially available on Android only but It’ll also be available on iOS soon after Apple approves an app update.

Zoom is Rolling Out End-to-End Encryption

If you want to activate the E2EE then you need to manually switch on E2EE in your settings, and also all meeting participants will need to do so for their calls in order to use that level of encryption. If you notice a green shield icon in the top left of your call then it means your E2EE is activated now.

Our new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature is now available to users globally, free and paid. 🔒https://t.co/ssGanYn4fB — Zoooooom 👻 (@zoom_us) October 26, 2020

Currently, E2EE of Zoom is in technical preview and at the same time, the company is hoping users will share their experience and give feedback on the feature during the next 30 days. Well, it is important to mention here that at least in the first stage of the four-phase rollout, E2EE will block certain Zoom functions including the live transcription feature.

