To spend more time with friends and or family, Zoom is lifting its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for Thanksgiving Day. The lifting of the forty-minute limit for Zoom meetings will start from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET (4:30 pm IST) on November 27.

All the users around the globe will be able to enjoy the forty-minute limit on Zoom. The company made this announcement on its Twitter handle.

Zoom Users to Get Extra Meeting Time on Thanksgiving Day

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

The temporary relaxation will allow you to enjoy a long time with your family on Thanksgiving Day “so your family gatherings don’t get cut short”, according to the post. During the coronavirus pandemic, the forty-minute time limit has been a major restriction on the platform that pushes users to restart the calls after the stipulated time.

Well, Zoom gained instant fame during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company also claimed that it has now close to 300 million users. Almost all the offices across the globe have requested their employees to work from home to limit exposure to the coronavirus. And it was the reason that Zoom shot to instant popularity.

However, recently regulators also ordered the zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations. Many users have complained about the security issue that they were facing while using the app.

