3 Best Android Smartwatches make statement in 2020

If you just want your Android phone to have a the best Android smartwatch, the choice can be baffling. We’ve picked the best smartwatches that work with your Android phone to help limit down the options, and put them all together here.

The best Android smartwatch for you is one with plenty of key features, looks classy on your wrist, and also works really well with your personal Android phone.

Best Android smartwatches which rocked the chart in 2020

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

All the best wearable ideals of Samsung have been bundled up into one smartwatch with the Galaxy Watch Active 2. To make you happier and keep you focused, it’s sleek, convenient, has long battery life, and lots of health monitoring tools. One of the best Android Smartwatches in 2020 so far for Android users.

Unlike Google’s own Wear OS, the Tizen OS is smooth and battery-friendly, and while the choice of applications is not huge, the main tenets are there such as Spotify, Strava, and more.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has in its name its primary purpose: workout monitoring. The watch comes with a built-in GPS and features automated monitoring of exercises, along with tracking of sleep, water, food and caffeine intake, and more. There too, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers excellent support for Android’s notification system, enabling you to respond with your voice, the built-in keyboard, or one of the many fast responses.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

As similar as you can come to an Apple Watch for your Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (from $399) is a classic combination of solid hardware and architecture, stable and enticing applications, and a smart, user-friendly control scheme. The Galaxy Watch 3 uses the Tizen operating system from Samsung rather than the Wear OS from Google, and it’s all the richer for it.

The watch gets phone alerts, tests heart rhythm, takes levels of blood oxygen, records activity and exercise, controls the sleep, and also reads an electrocardiogram. With frequent use the battery can last a single day, but can be extended to two days if you turn it off overnight.

Prices start at $399 for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, so it’s not a cheap smartwatch, but it’s so refined and functional that the money is worth it.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a great smartwatch, specifically if your attention is more on fitness than on smart features in general.

It has GPS, recording SpO2, tracking 24/7 movement and heart rate, direct breathing exercises, and various types of workout. Shell out for the subscription service of Fitbit Premium and you will also have access to a dashboard of Wellness Metrics, which will enable you to dig ever further into your health and fitness stats.

However there are other highlights outside the exercise line, including a vivid, clean, and transparent AMOLED screen sporting the Fitbit Versa 3, plus up to six days of battery life. It’s not a big Versa 2 update, its smartwatch capabilities are slightly reduced, and you need a subscription on top of the already costly hardware to make the most of its fitness software, but consistency is rarely inexpensive.

TakeAway

When all of the specifics have been worked out, you should have a pretty decent idea of what kind of smartwatch you should purchase. You should look forward to having a cool piece of technology that will help you monitor your health and fitness while also offering you a cool wearable to combine with your personal style, no matter which choice you select.