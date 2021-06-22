a list of rumors of iPhone 13 that we know.

A preview of the iOS15 at WWDC 2021 have been seen, which gives us some insight about the iPhone13’s new features other than the many rumors of iPhone 13 that we know. A list of rumors and secrets of iPhone 13 and everything else we’ve heard including the expected release date, software, color options from pink to sleek black matte iPhone13’s price, camera and other specs.

Number of Models Rumor of iPhone 13

Like iPhone 12 lineup, once again four models are to be expected this year i.e. the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Battery Rumors of iPhone 13

A rumor circulates that there will be Larger Batteries than the previous model iPhone 12 series. The specs, claim a 2,406mAh battery for the iPhone 13 Mini, going up to 3,095mAh for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and 4,325mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But, the Battery Life may not be the same as the upgraded capacity so there is good chance that he increase in iPhone 13’s battery size will not give a longer battery life.

Release Date Rumors of iPhone 13

No official or unofficial word on when to expect Apple’s next iPhone. A report earlier this year hinted the manufacturing of the chips used in the new iPhone are back on schedule so the iPhone 13 release is as per the pre-pandemic Apple’s timeline. With the history and the releases of iPhones, Apple’s iPhone release pattern can be predicted. So let’s join the dots of the past and synthesize the info:

Apple likes to hold its events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

iPhone release dates are typically a week and a half after Apple’s announcements.

In general, new iPhones are released on a Friday, around the third week of September.

A few years ago, CNET took a deep dive into the Apple event timeline and emerged with a compelling Labor Day hypothesis. Based on the 2021 calendar, the Labor Day rule would put the September Apple event (and unveiling of the iPhone 13) on Sept. 8, with a Sept. 17 release date.

Plausible names can be iPhone 12S, as apple trend shows in 2014 iPhone 6 gave way to iPhone 6S in 2015 and iPhone X in 2017 preceded iPhone XS in 2018

Price Rumors of iPhone 13

Four models of iPhone 13 are expected with four prices, with further variations among carriers and storage configurations. The iPhone 12 model price was $100 more than iPhone 11 as 5G was integrated, so the iPhone 13 might have a similar price structure as there is no major technical upgrade.

There are also some rumors that the price might be reduced for iPhone 13 as most of the rival have reduced their prices due to the economic downturn in 2020.

Design Rumor of iPhone 13

A number of theories are in circulation showing rumored iPhone 13 designs. The latest, illustrates the resized camera bump and increased thickness of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 camera bump is slightly thicker perhaps to accommodate forthcoming camera upgrades like lidar.

The iPhone 13 color was rumored to be bubblegum pink, later it was hinted to be a matte black.

iPhone 13 rumored sizes

Like it predecessors, with four different models of iPhone 13 four different sizes are expected:

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

Camera Rumors of iPhone 13

In the 2020 series of iPhone one weak spot was the camera zoom technology. The iPhone 13 is expected to potentially include a periscope camera, a technology that would allow for a larger zoom range without requiring a larger camera bump.

Improved Night Mode Rumor of iPhone 13

It is hinted that there is improvement in the low-light photography. A larger aperture means more light can hit the sensor, which makes for better photos at nighttime or in low-light situations.

