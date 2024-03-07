PTA Approve iPhone 13 for Just PKR 9400 for 12 Months (no interest)

There is good news for all those iPhone 13 lovers who haven’t registered their devices with PTA. Many iPhone users in Pakistan seem reluctant to register their phones because of the incredibly high mobile phone taxes. Therefore, people prefer other options, like purchasing a feature phone and bypassing registration through illegal methods. But that’s not the case anymore, as now you can pay the PTA taxes on iPhones in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to register the iPhone 13 with PTA.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 13 PKR 37,600/-. PKR 18,800/-. PKR 12,534/-. PKR 9,400/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans for 3, 6, and 9-month installment plans and 8% on 12-month installment plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03332651784. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 13 Specs

DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass PLATFORM OS iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 17.3 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 4GB RAM NVMe MAIN CAMERA Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.9″, 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Lightning, USB 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Type Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh) Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update