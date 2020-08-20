The province of Punjab is the biggest in terms of population in Pakistan. There is an array of densely populated local areas scattered under different districts. Now as the local government system has almost been banished from the country, it is difficult for an MPA to solve problems of every local area. Therefore, in order to provide Local government services to every citizen, the Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG & CD) of the Government of Punjab in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have developed a mobile android application ‘Baldia Online’.

Punjab Govt Rolls Out ‘Baldia Online’ App to Provide Local Services Online

As the name suggests, the app will provide local government services to citizens via online channels. After launching the application PITB said,

“Citizens will be able to connect online with 445 local governments of Punjab through the application,”. Using the ‘Baldia Online’ application the citizens may now report birth, death, marriage, and divorce online.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar stated,

Obtaining certificates from local bodies was a headache and even a small job was done after many months by paying a bribe. We have digitized the entire process and put several services of all 445 local governments online and you can submit your application through the “Baldia Online” app.

This is a good step taken by the provincial government and it must be lauded. As we are living in a tech-driven world and digitization is our future. Therefore, such steps will help in increasing the efficacy of the provincial government.

