Android 13 Beta: How to install on your Pixel phone?

Because Android 13 is being launched on a different timeline than last year’s major update, the first Android 13 beta is being released two weeks before Google I/O. If you own a Google Pixel, here’s how you can install it on your phone.

The Android 13 Beta is not the same as the Developer Previews for Android 13. Developer Previews, as the name implies, are aimed for developers, whereas beta releases are aimed at a wider audience. Still, this isn’t finished software and shouldn’t be used on a daily basis.

There isn’t much new in the beta, but that’s to be expected given that Google already released the most of the new developer-centric features during the preview period. Themed app icons, app language support, Bluetooth LE audio, and, for the musicians out there, MIDI 2.0 capability over USB were among the features. The most significant change in Android 13 is that push notifications are now optional.

For Google Pixel phones that are still receiving updates, the Android Beta is accessible. This included the following at the time of the first 13 beta:

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

If you have one of these Pixel phones, you can sign up for the beta program or manual flash Android 13.

How to install Android 13 beta developer preview?

The installation of 13 on a Pixel 6 took around 15 minutes. Except for needing to totally re-set it up, it was painless. You’ll need a computer, a USB-C cable to connect the phone to the computer, and Chrome to complete the installation.