Android 13: We’re just a few weeks away from the official release

We’re only a few weeks away from an Android 13 official release. Now is the time to get your applications ready. The fourth beta of Android 13 is intended for app developers to conduct final testing and development with the new release in mind. This structure is an Android 13 release candidate for Pixel devices and the Android Emulator.

Advertisement

Since Platform Stability was achieved with the previous beta, all app surfaces, the SDK and NDK APIs, app-facing system behaviors, and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces have been final. Beta 4 / the Release Candidate that is now being distributed includes fixes for previously reported issues and should be the most secure pre-release model of the software.

Android 13 includes new privacy features such as a notification permission and a redesigned photo picker, themed app icons, per-app language support, HDR video, Bluetooth LE Audio, and MIDI 2.0 over USB support. There are also improved tools for app developers to take advantage of tablets and large screen devices, building on what Android 12L already had.

If your Pixel is already enrolled in Google’s public beta program, you should get this new build via over-the-air update within the next few hours or days. If you want to try out this build, enrol in the program here – once that’s done, the new release will be delivered to you in the same way as any other update.