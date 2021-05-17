Apple iOS 15 set to arrive with slew of enhancements

Apple’s iOS 15 is shaping up to be a massive upgrade, much larger than its predecessor, which wowed us with a plethora of customization options and a slew of protection and privacy improvements. Gone are the days when Apple took a protective stance when it came to iOS updates. The company is looking forward to bringing back iconic features like home screen widgets and App Library, which have earned high praise from experts and fans alike.

The first rumour we heard about iOS 15 was about its release date. It will only be available for iPhone 7 and later, according to reports. This means that the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and original iPhone SE will be among the devices that will not be able to run iOS 14.

With each new update of iOS, Siri improves, and although it’s pretty good right now, there’s still space for growth, particularly because it still lags behind Google Assistant.

Release Date

June 7, 2021 for iOS 15 developer beta release

September 2021 iOS 15 final release date

According to Apple, this year’s WWDC developer summit on June 7 will be an online-only experience that will “provide exclusive insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.” Aside from launching a preview, Apple’s early reveal of iOS gives software developers plenty of time to review their applications for the forthcoming updates and familiarise themselves with all of the new features.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the iPhone event was relocated from September to October, which meant it was separated from the iOS 14/iPadOS 14 announcement. However, we expect Apple’s tech department to resume regular operations this year.

If you want to try out a pre-release beta version of iOS 15, you should join Apple’s Beta software program, which gives you access to early versions of the software.