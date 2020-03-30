Apple will now direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by the coronavirus with the he help of an app and website that the company has released recently in a collaboration of the Trump administration and federal agencies. The app is named as COVID-19 Screening App, and will be available in the app store as “COVID-19″.

Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening App & Website

All the people across the globe can get access to the app and website.

The website is very simple that is providing you the basic information about best practices and safety tips along with a basic screening tool. That will guide you and give you a solid idea on whether or not you need to be tested for COVID-19. All the people are able to access the website on mobile and desktop. The site is also giving you some quick tips on social distancing, isolation, hand-washing, surface disinfecting and symptom monitoring.

White House officials said that it will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factor After that it will provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC.

In a privacy note on the site, Apple notes:

“Apple is not collecting your answers from the screening tool. To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you.”

Analyzing all your symptoms, the site will direct you to contact your health provider, contact emergency services or inform you that you likely do not need to be tested. It will not suggest you to visit a testing center directly.

