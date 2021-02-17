Now, all the subscribers can enjoy the Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist on both app and website. The playlist is ranking the songs from 1 to 100 according to your listening habits. According to the company, every week on Sunday based on songs that the subscribers listen frequently, the Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist will update automatically.

In December 2020, Apple also announced its annual Apple Music Top 100 charts. Subscribers can find the Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist at the bottom of the Listen Now Tab in the Apple Music app. Moreover, now subscribers will also be able to access the playlist through Apple Music for Web.

Now Enjoy Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist Both on App and Web

The Web version of Replay 2021 includes the added chunks of data such as the most-streamed artists and albums. The subscribers will also be able to get data on detailed play counts and hours spent listening to music by accessing the Apple Music Replay 2021 via the website.

All the Apple Music users are now able to access their playlist through the mobile app or the web by navigating to the ‘Listen Now’ section. And here, they will find the playlist with the 100 songs they have listened frequently.

Although Music Replay was not available until 2019, but facilitates the users to listen their finalized annual playlists going back to 2015 when Apple Music was launched. Moreover, the older playlists are also accessible in the same section and added as playlists in the Apple Music menu bar.

When Apple announced the Apple Music Top 100 charts in December 2020, ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch was ranked as the Top Song of 2020. According to that, Listeners had spent over 246,000 hours viewing the lyrics of the song.