The rumours and leaks of iPad mini 6 are already surfacing online and now the specifications have allegedly been leaked on the Web. According to a tipster, the next-generation iPad mini is sharing many similarities with the iPad Air 4.

The iPad mini 6 will be coming with an Apple Pencil 2 support. It will include the company’s A14 Bionic chip. Last year, with the launch of the iPad mini 5, the company upgraded its iPad mini lineup.

Here are Leaked Specs of iPad Mini 6

That model came with Apple Pencil support and included the A12 Bionic chip. The last-generation iPad mini is also featuring a Retina display.

An anonymous tipster has leaked the specifications of the iPad mini 6 on Twitter and claims that the new model will be coming with a boxy design that might be similar to the latest iPad Air and the iPad Pro models.

Expected Specs of iPad mini 6:

When it comes to the specifications of iPad mini 6, the tipster notes that it will be featuring an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display and will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip. The internal storage will be 4GB of RAM. The iPad mini 6 will be backed by two batteries and will have a USB Type-C port unlike the iPad mini 5 that comes with a Lightning connector.

It is also to be expected that the new iPad mini model will also support the Apple Pencil 2. The rumours also say that it will have the same cameras that are available on the iPad Air 4.

Well, the tipster didn’t share a word about the launch date of the iPad mini 6. Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst, predicted in a note published in June that the 8.5-inch iPad mini could come sometime in the first half of 2021. He also said that the next-generation iPad will come along with a 20W power adapter.

