Kya mil gayi

Tumko khushi

Hoke juda ye to bolo

Pyar tha waqt nahin

Jo beet gaya do pal mein

Tu banke yaad rahe

Fariyaad rahega dil mein

Kyun aab ek lafz nahi

Dil kehne ki haalat me

Asim Azhar Song Receives 100 Million Views on YouTube

The heart touching lyrics with great music of such a nice song made Asim Azhar the fourth and the youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views on a song on YouTube after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan. Singer Asim Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube.

He shared this good news with his fans on his Twiter handle.

100 MILLION VIEWS. ♥️ #jotunamila And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. 😊 thank you. I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/T8donMa54H — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 4, 2020

Recently, he also sang a song for drama serial Ishqiya. He shared it with his fans on his Instagram handle in one of the comments that he is overwhelmed by the achievement.

He shared:

“Still can’t process it. Running out of words. To some people in some part of the world, this might be a regular achievement, but to come from this part of the world, facing obstacles, facing the YouTube ban, it was very hard,”

Fans and friends are wishing him and congratulating him on this great achievement.

