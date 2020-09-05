Nayatel offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Just recently, I have covered the different packages the company offers to users in Twin cities, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Nayatel is expanding its network in different regions of these cities and is hopeful to expand throughout the country. In this article, I have covered Nayatel Triple Play Packages For users in Peshawar. Let’s have a look at them.

Check Out Nayatel Triple Play Packages For Peshawar

There a total of five triple play packages. Customers can choose among them based on their need. Here are the details of all these packages.

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Triple Play 5M 5 Mbps Unlimited Rs. 1,399 30 days Triple Play 10M 10 Mbps Unlimited Rs. 1,577 30 days Triple Play 12M 12 Mbps Unlimited Rs. 1,799 30 days Triple Play 15M 15 Mbps Unlimited Rs. 1,999 30 days Triple Play 20M 20 Mbps Unlimited Rs. 2,699 30 days

Terms and Conditions:

To avail full bandwidth via Wi-Fi on a single device, access point might be required.

Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.

Triple Play packages only include Basic Cable. Additional charges are applicable for DigitalBox or JoyBox

There is no line rent for Phone services.

Phone set (or any phone hardware) is not provided by Nayatel.

Customer can avail Unlimited Bundle or Unlimited Bundle Plus with the Unlimited Packages.

Limit Lock is not applicable to unlimited packages.

Government taxes applicable

