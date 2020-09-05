Check Out Nayatel Triple Play Packages For Peshawar
Nayatel offers a variety of packages to its customers in the four major cities of Pakistan. Just recently, I have covered the different packages the company offers to users in Twin cities, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Nayatel is expanding its network in different regions of these cities and is hopeful to expand throughout the country. In this article, I have covered Nayatel Triple Play Packages For users in Peshawar. Let’s have a look at them.
Check Out Nayatel Triple Play Packages For Peshawar
There a total of five triple play packages. Customers can choose among them based on their need. Here are the details of all these packages.
Package
Bandwidth
Downloads
Price
Validity
|Triple Play 5M
|5 Mbps
|Unlimited
|Rs. 1,399
|30 days
|Triple Play 10M
|10 Mbps
|Unlimited
|Rs. 1,577
|30 days
|Triple Play 12M
|12 Mbps
|Unlimited
|Rs. 1,799
|30 days
|Triple Play 15M
|15 Mbps
|Unlimited
|Rs. 1,999
|30 days
|Triple Play 20M
|20 Mbps
|Unlimited
|Rs. 2,699
|30 days
Check Also: Check Out Nayatel Connect Packages For Peshawar
Terms and Conditions:
- To avail full bandwidth via Wi-Fi on a single device, access point might be required.
- Customers will not be able to transfer/receive volume through any means for Unlimited Packages.
- Triple Play packages only include Basic Cable. Additional charges are applicable for DigitalBox or JoyBox
- There is no line rent for Phone services.
- Phone set (or any phone hardware) is not provided by Nayatel.
- Customer can avail Unlimited Bundle or Unlimited Bundle Plus with the Unlimited Packages.
- Limit Lock is not applicable to unlimited packages.
- Government taxes applicable
See Also: Check out Nayatel Unlimited Internet Bundles For Users in Peshawar