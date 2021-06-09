E-Learning program facilitates over 2000 Pakistani schools, Check yours now

Digital or E-learning methods are the future of modern education systems, allowing students to learn using engaging tools such as 2D and 3D animated films, quizzes, games, and exercises. Around the world, schools and other educational institutions are following suit and upgrading their educational systems with new technologies for better and more effective learning.

According to a press release, more than 2,000 schools throughout the country have integrated the e-learning solution “Mera Sabaq” (my lesson) presented by Pakistani students into their basic educational system.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) praised the e-learning solution and awarded it with financial help to extend its activities in the country. The support was provided as part of a five-year initiative run by USAID.

Background of E-Learning in Pakistan

University campuses were the first to shutter when Covid-19 spread across Pakistan. Following that, there was a rapid move to the internet, which was everything but seamless. The problem is especially evident at OPF institutions located in rural areas of the country, where skilled workers frequently relocate to larger cities in pursuit of better opportunities. To address these issues, educators throughout the world are incorporating effective use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) into their classrooms to promote student-teacher engagement. The phenomena is commonly referred to as ‘E-Learning’ when ICT is entrenched in the education system – notably for increasing teacher and student interactions utilising ICT.



