Elephone U2 Full Review: A new addition to Pakistan’s smartphone market

The smartphone company Elephone has entered the Pakistan’s market lately. It is a Chinese company based in the silicon valley of China, Shenzhen. The basic premise of this company is to manufacture premium quality products. These products mostly include smartphones. They are basically in pursuit to make quality smartphones with affordable prices. Elephone has earned much popularity in Europe and Southeast Asia, and has built local dealerships in Africa and Middle-East area. And now they are heading towards Pakistan. They have a variety of smartphones under their arsenal. But today i am going to write a review of Elephone U2, which is making its presence feel in the market.

Therefore i will start with the design.

Elephone U2 Full Review:

Design:

Elephone U2 has a compatible design. There is a triple rear camera and LED flash on the back side of the smartphone. On the right edge of the smartphone, there is a power button and volume keys. A charging port and couple of speakers are located at the downside corner of the smartphone. On the front side, there are sensors for call. A pop up dual selfie camera is present at the upper edge of the phone. There are slots for sim and micro SD card on the left edge of the smartphone. For protection purpose, there is CNC Al-alloy Process+Glass Cover. Though, there is a wide curve on the back which gives it a sluggish look.

Display:

The display of the Elephone U2 is normal regarding its price. There is an IPS capacitive touch screen. It provides FHD+ ( 2220×1080 pixels) resolution. The display is bright with good contrast. Size of the screen is 6.26 inches. And above all, the most prominent thing in its display is the screen to body ratio that is a stunning 93.1%. However, the display lack real and vivid colors.

Camera:

Rear Camera:

Elephone U2 has triple rear camera. The resolution of the cameras are 16MP(F/1.6)+5MP(depth camera)+2MP(Light enhance). The ELEPHONE U2 uses 16 megapixels camera as the main camera to capture more vivid details for your video. It provides a HD resolution for video making. There is a dual LED flash. Overall, the rear camera has satisfactory results.

Front camera:

The front camera of the Elephone U2 makes it unique among the other smartphones of this category. A dual selfie pop-up camera has been installed in the smartphone. It provides a resolution of 16 MP + 2 MP. There are some extra features as well like face beauty and portrait mode. According to the statistics of the company, the Pop-up camera of U2 has been tested can withstand over 300,000 uses, which means if you use the camera 150 times per day, it can be hold up for 5 years.

Price:

The price of the Elephone U2 is PKR 44,999/-.

Operating system and performance:

The operation system in the Elephone U2 is Android 9.0(pie). It offers a fresh and fast platform to help you stay connected. There is an octa core processor (4x 2.00GHz ARM Cortex A73 + 4x 2.00GHz ARM Cortex A53). The chipset installed in the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P60 MT6771. So, the overall performance of the phone is just okay.

Memory:

Elephone U2 has a big storage space. It comes in two variants. One variant has 64 GB hard disk while 4 GB RAM while the other has 128 GB storage space with 6 GB RAM. That is quite reasonable. In addition to that, there is a slot for micro SD card as well.

Sensors:

Elephone U2 has a wide range of sensors. It has a side finger print scanner. The smartphone has a Face ID as well. Along with these, there is Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, and Gyroscope.

Colors:

Elephone U2 is available in Black, Red, Gray and Blue colors.

Sim slots:

Elephone U2 has dual sim slots. The size of the sim which it supports is nano.

Some Cons of the U2:

Elephone U2 has a very high price tag if we compare it with the quality and specifications of the smartphone. There is no audio jack in the phone. The display has no vivid colors. The LCD used is a cheap one. The performance of the smartphone is not up to the mark and can’t compete other mid-range smartphones of the market. Selfie Dual-camera has not met my expectations as well. And the overall design of the smartphone is irregular and sluggish.

Final Verdict:

My detailed review clearly implies that U2 is an expensive smartphone. The features and specifications provided doesn’t fit in with the other popular mid-range smartphone. People would tend to buy other famous brands like oppo, huawei etc. or even a used Galaxy S9 in this price tag. Therefore, my final suggestion is that the company should lower the prices to gain momentum in the market.