Google Chrome, a leading web browser globally, has unveiled three new features focused on improving its search experience. Google’s search suggestions effectively provide potential search queries by considering factors like past searches, trending topics, and popular searches from other users. The newly introduced features aim to enhance search suggestions further and facilitate accessing information even in low internet connectivity situations.

The initial feature leverages collective user search behavior. Upon opening a new tab on the desktop, Chrome users signed into their accounts will now receive suggestions directly in the Google Search box. These suggestions align with their past searches and mirror what other users are exploring. Google mentions that when searching for something, users may receive suggestions for other Korean dishes they might enjoy. This feature aims to assist users in discovering new information or exploring related interests based on their search queries.

The second feature is designed to streamline shopping experiences. In the mobile version, instead of displaying images for search suggestions in the address bar strictly matching a particular product, Google will now showcase relevant images for broader search categories. These images are related to, though not limited to, the exact search query, aiding users in visualizing their search intent even without a specific product in mind.

The third feature is particularly valuable when users encounter poor internet connectivity. Google has enhanced on-device capabilities for situations with bad connections. Now, Android and iOS users can receive search suggestions even when experiencing internet issues. This improvement extends to Incognito Mode as well, ensuring users have access to search guidance even during private browsing sessions.

To access these new search features, ensure that you have the latest version of Chrome installed on your device. Additionally, Google has introduced some exciting new Android features at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.