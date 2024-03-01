The Latest Update Enhances the Search Capabilities of Google Chrome

Google regularly updates Chrome, and while major versions are released every few weeks, new features often arrive through server-side rollouts. Recently, Google announced three new features designed to enhance the search capabilities of Chrome.

The first new feature is the addition of a “People also search for” section in the search suggestions on the Google search box found on the new tab page. This section provides a short list of searches made by other users after searching for something similar. For example, if you search for “Star Trek,” you may see a suggestion for “Spock” based on what others have searched for.

Another improvement is the display of multiple images in search suggestions on Chrome for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Previously, only the first result would show an image. This enhancement will be particularly noticeable for broader shopping categories and products based on simpler searches.

Lastly, Chrome on iPhone, iPad, and Android now offers search suggestions even in poor network conditions. The exact workings of this feature are not detailed. However, it likely involves providing auto-complete suggestions locally, similar to a virtual keyboard, rather than relying on continuous server connections. This functionality will also be available in Incognito Mode.

These new features complement Google’s recent efforts to integrate AI capabilities into Chrome. The Chrome 122 release introduced a “Help me write” feature that improves draft text, while Chrome 121 added AI-driven tab group organization and new tab page themes generated from text prompts.

Google has announced that these features are now available, but they may take a few days to roll out to all users.

