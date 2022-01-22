Google Honours Perween Rahman On 65th Birth Anniversary with Doodle

Google Doodle honoured Pakistani social activist, architect, and urban planner Perween Rahman on her 65th birth anniversary today. Perween Rahman had devoted her life to uplifting marginalised communities.

She was born on Jan 22, 1957, in Dhaka, Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and relocated with her family to Karachi in 1971. She studied architecture and went on to earn her master’s in housing, building, and urban planning from the Institute of Housing Studies in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Rahman’s personal experiences of displacement inspired her to pursue a career advocating for housing security, and in 1982, she began working as an unpaid intern for the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP).

This organization focused on sanitation, housing, and healthcare in Orangi Town on the outskirts of Karachi, one of the world’s largest informal settlements. Here, many residents could not rely on legal protection to maintain rights to their homes and were frequently evicted for construction projects.

Moreover, she has been given numerous accolades for her achievements, notably the Sitara-e-Shujaat (Order of Bravery award).

On March 13, 2013, Perween Rahman was killed when four gunmen opened fire on her vehicle near Pirabad Police Station. Hence her 28-year-long career ended for land and basic services rights for Pakistan’s poor.

