We’ve all experienced that moment of realization when we spot an error in a message we’ve already sent. Regrettably, Google Messages currently lacks the functionality to correct mistakes after a message has been sent. However, there’s hope on the horizon for a potential solution to this common dilemma.

There are rumors that Google is actively developing an editing feature for the Messages app. This feature seems to be in the testing phase, with its presence indicated by hidden settings within the latest beta version of the app. Upon activation, users can utilize the feature by long-pressing the message they wish to modify. This action is said to trigger the appearance of a pencil icon, which, when tapped, opens a text editing box labeled “Editing message.”

It seems that this feature will enable users to edit messages that were sent within the last 30 minutes. Additionally, users will purportedly have access to the editing history of the modified message.

As per the information from the outlet, attempting to enable the feature currently results in the recipient not seeing the edits correctly if they haven’t also enabled the feature. For those who haven’t activated the feature, the edits supposedly arrive as separate messages.