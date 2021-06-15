Honor Launches MagicBook X 14 and X 15 with 10th Gen Intel Processors

Honor has just unveiled a new series of its MagicBook notebook series named MagicBook X. The series starts with two aluminum-clad ultrabooks – the MagicBook X 14 and X 15. Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15 have launched with 10th Gen Intel processors. Both notebooks have come with almost same specs but differ in sizes.

Both notebooks come with a choice between the Core i5-10210U and the Core i3-10110U with either 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 memory. They PCIe NVMe SSDs can either have 256GB or 512GB capacity.

Moreover, both laptops feature a 56Wh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging over the USB-C connector. The MagicBook X 14 gets a 14″ 16:9 1080p IPS display, while the X 15 increases the diagonal to 15.6″. Both laptops have TUV Rheinland certification for being flicker-free and producing low blue light levels.

Furthermore, both laptops get the same set of ports – USB-A 3.0 Gen1, USB-C, USB-A 2.0, full-sized HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack. Magicbook X 14 weighs about 1.38kg while the X 15 weighs 1.56kg. The former has thinner bezels – the top and side borders measure 4.8mm while the 15-inch device has 5.8mm bezels.

Currenlty, both models have available for purchase in Russia. The price set for Russian market is $690 for X 14 whereas Magicbook X 15 will cost $730. The availability in other market is not known yet.

