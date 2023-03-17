Huawei P40 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Huawei P40 Tax Payable:

PKR 46607 (On Passport)

PKR 55462 (On ID Card)

Huawei P40 Lite Tax Payable:

PKR 15125 (On Passport)

PKR 17998 (On ID Card)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G Tax Payable:

PKR 20896 (On Passport)

PKR 24866 (On ID Card)

Huawei P40 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 51124 (On Passport)

PKR 60837 (On ID Card)

Huawei P40 Pro Plus Tax Payable:

PKR 81225 (On Passport)

PKR 96657 (On ID Card)

Advertisement

Huawei P40 PTA Tax needs to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Advertisement

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Huawei P40 PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.