Huawei P50 Pro render leaks with single selfie snapper

For the first time, Huawei P50 Pro design has appeared online. Established tipster posted the design of the future smartphone, where it can be observed with a single selfie camera mounted inside a punch-hole in the top-center. The alleged Huawei P50 Pro is supposed to have a 6.6-inch panel as per the tipster. The handset can also have slim bezels and dramatic side curves, much like its predecessors.

The Huawei P50 series is claimed to have implemented revolutionary liquid lens technology to dramatically increase focusing speeds. This development is being projected to attain a millisecond-level focus, much on the lines of the human eye.

The dynamic sound system in the preceding Huawei P40 series seems to have been replaced by a regular Huawei P50 Pro earpiece.

The leak indicates that the P50 Pro measures 159mm high and 73mm wide, making it about the same size as the P40 Pro (168.2mm high and 72.6mm wide). There have been no images visible on the rear, and the precise technical specifications are undisclosed. Huawei has been effectively cut off from the production of the Kirin chipsets used by its previous flagship phones, so it’s not clear what technology the P50 series will use.