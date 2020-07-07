iOS 14 will have new jaw dropping features

It’s July, which means we ‘re just about three months away from having our hands on a new iPhone, yeah, everybody. Apple is scheduled to launch the newest and largest, the iPhone 12 with iOS 14, with a variety of price points and styles with mid-September. No one knows for sure what they are supposed to be like and that they are supposed to be designed to operate on the latest, super-fast 5G broadband networks.

Yet we know this: the home screen will look very different, the devices will be arranged in a manner that they are not today, taking calls and browsing through messages will be more physically appealing and you will be able to turn on and off the car with an iPhone. Probably.

These new additions are part of iOS14, Apple’s newest smartphone operating system update to be launched in September, roughly a week before the introduction of the new iPhones. The new iOS offers the new look for the latest iPhones and also works on older phones.

New iOS 14 Features

Visuals

Instead of looking at a large black screen while the caller is on the phone, graphics will soon be over 80 percent of the display. And you can arrange them for text by taking pictures of your contacts.

Maps

The Apple Maps app will be upgraded with bicycle directions, a functionality that has been popular for some time in the Google Maps app and that is long overdue.

App Folders

We all have too many applications and its all over our phone. We had been able to sort them manually for years. Now Apple will sort them automatically into related groups, such as movies, social activities and dating

Start the car with your iPhone

The most interesting innovation in iOS 14 is called CarKeys, which allows you to turn on and off your car from your phone, or even share it with a friend or loved one. “Hey Dad, can I have a car borrowed? “Just give a text to the junior.