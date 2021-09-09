iPhone 13: A big show will take place on September 14th

Apple’s next event will take place on September 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), during which the company is expected to announce its next slate of gadgets, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 13. The event, like all others hosted in the last year and a half, will be held solely online despite ongoing pandemic fears. (Here’s what we know so far about the iPhone 13’s release date, as well as what else to expect from Apple’s September event.)

The event will be held online, in accordance with the Covid-19 SOPs. Apple’s big September presentation is the most important of the year, as it announces its holiday product lineup.

Apple conducted three major product announcements last year for its most recent Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones, and Mac PCs.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

What to Expect?

The phrase “California streaming” appears on Apple’s invitation. It has a neon outline of the Apple logo set against a mountain range shape. A number of new features are expected to be included in the upcoming iPhone 13. A lower notch, camera improvements, ProMotion 120Hz display technology, and more rumours have surfaced.

During the September 14 event, the Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to be unveiled. The Apple Watch Series 7 is shaping up to be a significant overhaul, with an all-new design and larger touchscreen. Having said that, sources indicate that Apple is experiencing production troubles, which might significantly limit supplies.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on new AirPods, which could be revealed at the September event. The AirPods 3 are expected to have a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but without the removable eartips.

A new iPad mini and an entry-level iPad are two other likely hardware announcements. New Macs, on the other hand, are unlikely to be introduced at the September event; Apple will most likely hold a separate event in October or November to do so.