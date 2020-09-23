Is iPhone 12 ‘Mini’ smarter and cheaper?

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is arriving, and sometime in October it is scheduled to launch. A recent leaker reports that the ‘iPhone 12 mini’ will be renamed the forthcoming entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone. The leaker also says that the phone originally assumed to be called ‘iPhone 12 Max’ would now be called ‘iPhone 12.’

The names are likely to refer to the three proposed iPhone 12 versions, with the 5.4-inch model being the micro or mini iPhone 12, the 6.7-inch model being the Pro Max iPhone 12, and the two 6.1-inch versions being the Pro iPhone 12 and iPhone 12. However, thanks to incredibly slim bezels that give it an all-screen front, the iPhone 12 mini could appear much narrower than its screen size suggests.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

All phones are likely to have OLED displays (although evidently with no refresh rate of 120Hz), although the iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 in would be the largest iPhone ever made, and potentially the most expensive. It is expected that none of the phones will come with a battery or headphones. This is for environmental benefits, Apple says, but cynics would argue it cuts prices and drives demand for its wireless earbuds from AirPods.

The new iPhones from Apple come with 5 G support and are equipped by the company’s first 5 nm chipset: the A14. It seems that efficiency gains are gradual, according to early chipset benchmarks, but should produce improved battery output.

The naming of the “Pro” models continues the pattern set in previous years, and a plausible naming scheme for the “iPhone 12” series will be the rumoured names.