The launch event of Redmi Note 9 series will be on March 12 and it will be an online event. Previously, we got to know about some of its specs from Geeekbench listing that revealed 6GB RAM, Android 10 and an unannounced chipset bearing the “curtana” moniker. Now, we came across a new leak which revealed some new leaks and more details of Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The new leak says that the Note 9 Pro will come with a 6.67″ LCD display of FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The camera section of the phone will be packed by a 16MP selfie cam and the back of the phone will have 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper, 5MP macro cam and a depth helper.

Leaked Specs of Redmi Note 9 Pro

The upcoming phone will be powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC that is paired with 4/6GB RAM while storage options are 64GB and 128GB. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 5,020mAh cell with 18W charging speeds.

Can confirm the specs of #RedmiNote9Pro:

-Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black

-4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB.

-6.67″ FHD+ 20:9 LCD Gorrila Glass 5 Display

-16MP Punch Hole Front Camera

-48MP Main, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro & Depth Camera

-SD720G, 5020mAH Battery, 18W Charging pic.twitter.com/0yk5hWxEwm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2020