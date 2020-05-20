The Low-priced LG Stylo 6 Goes Official

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: May 20, 2020
LG Stylo 6

LG’s Stylo brand is famous for low-priced smartphones. Every year we see an addition to the family. Now its time for LG Stylo 6. The brand has gained popularity in the US. Now, The Low-priced LG Stylo 6 Goes Official with the stylus. As, it is a low-priced phone, so we will see the ordinary specs on the phone. Anyways, let’s have a look at them first.

The Low-priced LG Stylo 6 Goes Official with these Specs

The phone has a 6.8-inch FHD+ touchscreen. The dimensions of the phone are 171.2×77.7×8.64mm. There is a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a 13 MP main camera along with 5MP ultrawide and 5MP depth sensor. At the front, you will also see a 13 MP selfie snapper inside the U-shaped notch.

Moreover, the phone has come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage you can expand it using a microSD card. Additionally, the phone powers a 4,000 mAh battery. The Stylo 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Other key features include 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port. Moreover, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back to keep your data more secure. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone weighs 219 grams. Obviously, the phone comes with a stylus too.

The phone is currently up for sale in the US at a discounted price. However, the original price of the phone is $179.99. But surely, it will not be the same for all markets. As far as its availability is concerned in Pakistan, we may not get the phone here.

