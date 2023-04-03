There was a piece of news circulating on social media stating that the government of Pakistan has increased Petroleum prices. The news gets furious feedback from the people of Pakistan. However now, the finance ministry debunked the news circulating on Social media claiming the price increase of petroleum. He stated that the notification circulating on social media about the increase in petroleum prices is “fake”.
Ministry Debunks Increase in Petroleum Prices News Circulating on Social Media
According to the official of the finance ministry, there is no change made in current petroleum prices.
The government, the other day decided to keep the existing prices of petrol and High- Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country, particularly to provide relief to lower-income people. According to the statement issued on March 31, these prices would be applicable from April 1, 2023, and will remain in force till April 15, 2023.
The price of diesel will remain unchanged at the current level. The current rate of diesel is Rs 293.00 per litre, while petrol is available at Rs 272.00 per litre. However, the government has extended its relief by reducing the purchase price of kerosene oil and light diesel oil by Rs 10.
The new prices for kerosene oil and light diesel oil are Rs 180.29 per litre and Rs 174.68 per litre, respectively.
