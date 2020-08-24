Let’s welcome another midrange smartphone, Moto G9. The phone has come with a massive battery and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. It has a triple camera setup at the back and a big display. The phone also has a dedicated key for Google Assistant. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

Moto G9 is Now Official at A very Reasonable Price

First of all, it has a 6.5” LCD of HD+ resolution. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch the top to house the 8 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. To keep the price low, the company has put the fingerprint scanner at the back.

As mentioned above, the phone has come with the triple rear camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 48 MP main sensor with f/1.7 lens. There are two 2 MP f/2.4 shooters. There is also a single LED flash.

Moreover, the phone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. To expand the storage, you can also use a microSD card. One of the most promising features of the phone is its battery. The phone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Other key specs include a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port.

G9 will be available in Sapphire Blue or Forest Green colours. The phone will go on sale on August 31. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, the phone will cost $155.

Source: GSMArena