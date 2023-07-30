New PTA Taxes on iPhone X Post Reduction (August 2023)

We are back with the new PTA taxes on iPhones! We will be covering the updated taxes on iPhone X today. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently reduced the taxes on these phones. The iPhone X is an old phone but still, the quality specs & impressive camera entice many users to purchase it. However, you will have to register it with PTA if you want to use your sim card on the phone in Pakistan. So let’s look at the new updated PTA taxes on iPhones. We will also compare it with the previous taxes to give users a clear picture regarding the reduction in taxes.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone X

iPhone Model New PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) New PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Previous PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) Previous PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone X 68,275/-. 87,753/-. 83,518. 104,520/-.

Although the taxes have been reduced, we still find the new PTA taxes pretty high. Therefore, we suggest FBR to reduce the taxes on these old iPhones further as it will entice the users to get their phones registered with PTA.

Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to determine the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.

