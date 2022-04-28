New Xperia Will be Unveiled This May

The Xperia Z, which debuted in 2013, wasn’t the first Xperia device, but it was certainly one of the most iconic. It influenced Sony’s future flagship products. Sony has altered its branding multiple times since then, first to the Xperia X line and later to a number-based codename, but Sony gadgets have maintained their DNA throughout. If you’re interested in a new Xperia phones, have a look at their unveiled features:

Sony is yet again preparing to release the latest generation of these smartphones. The company’s mobile business has stated that an event will be held on May 11 to unveil the latest generation of this series. The promotional video makes it apparent that we’ll be getting an Xperia 1 IV (mark four), however, new Xperia 5 and 10 phones are also possible.

Different Versions and Specs

Versions of the Xperia 1 IV have already surfaced, revealing a similar design language featuring flatter sides than last year’s Xperia III. The smartphone is also rumored to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. As well as a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a quad-camera with what appears to be a specialized periscope module.

The reported Xperia 5 IV, on the other hand, is expected to employ a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from TSMC. A 6.1-inch OLED screen beside a triple camera system on the rear is also rumored.

According to Xperia 10 IV reports, the phone will have a 6-inch OLED display upfront and a triple camera configuration on the back, similar to the 10 III.

So, are you excited about the upcoming Sony event? Would you think the phones will be as iconic as Xperia Z smartphone?

