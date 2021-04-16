Now Find Lost iPhone with Google Assistant- Here’s How

Have you ever become a victim of a lost phone? Since my kids are small, many times when I silent my device while making them sleep, I am not able to find it. This is the worst thing that is witnessed by someone especially when your ring tone is off. To cope with this issue, Google Assistant has rolled out a feature that helps users find lost iPhone.

This feature is rolled out for iOS users who were previously using Find My Service to find their smartphones. To help users with lost phones with Find My Service, Siri integration gets in the process. It means you will just have to ask the assistant about your iPhone location. It will, later on, ping your device with audible notification that even bypass Do Not Disturb or silent mode if enabled.

Here’s How to Find Lost iPhone with Google Assistant

The same process will be followed by Google Assistant. While telling about this feature, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Assistant, Rincon stated,

“You can tell your Nest smart speaker or smart display, “Hey Google, find my phone,” for all devices, now including iPhone models. For iPhone devices, once you opt in to receiving notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, you’ll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if Do Not Disturb is enabled).”

One disadvantage of this feature is that users will ping their devices using Google Assistant, it will not show up in map-like previously used Find My Service. It means the newly launched feature will be helpful in finding lost iPhone within the personal space only. In this way, users will be able to reunite with their devices again.

