



This is a world of technological interventions. Everyone wants to live smart life with fastest devices in hand. Every now and then smartphone giants working hard to provide users with more advanced tech than before and just recently we have come across Micron technology which is said to run smartphones faster. are Memory chips from Micron are a vital part of all types of computers, from laptops to servers and smartphones. This type of chip stores data in high-end phones and computers Huawei is considered to be the critical buyer.

Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said Huawei is Micron’s biggest consumer and it will take time to make up for lost orders as company’s license was superseded by the new restrictions from the U.S government. It stopped supplies of the chip from overseas factories.

Now Smartphones will run Faster on Micron Technology

“We are well engaged with other smartphone manufacturers. We will be able to shift the lost Huawei business to other customers; it just takes some time,” he said in an interview.

There are two main types of this component: dynamic random access memory and flash memory.

Famous U.S memory chip maker Micron Technology revealed a new package named as uMCP5. There is another low power multi-chip package called LPDDR5 RAM.

This chip is a combination of high density, higher performance, low power memory, and it has storage in one compact package.

These features are available on flagship handsets and can be used on high-end phones. As per Micron report, the new chip is now set for mass production, and it includes features like multicamera support, image recognition, high-resolution image displays, augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit, says, “Moving 5G’s potential from hype to reality will require smartphones that can support the immense volumes of data flowing through the network and next-gen applications. Our uMCP5 combines the fastest memory and storage in a single package, unleashing new possibilities for 5G’s disruptive, data-rich technologies right at consumers’ fingertips.”

The usage of LPDDR5 RAM increases the memory to the next level. It provides the increment of 3,733 to 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s) in bandwidth. It enables the users to enjoy quick, seamless and trouble-free experiences even when carrying heavy data features.

