OnePlus is all ready to launch its OnePlus 9-series on March 23. As we are getting closer to the launch date, we are getting more details about the upcoming smartphones. Now, the OnePlus 9 series gets 3C certifications and the good news is that we now know the charging speed of the phones. OnePlus 9 series will include two phones, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones will come with 45W charging speed.

OnePlus 9 Series Gets 3C Certification, Charging Speed Revealed

The listing revealed that both models will ship with 65W Warp chargers in the box. Third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) will only be able to supply 45W power. We currently do not know about wireless charging capabilities. But we expect that the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer up to 45W wireless charging. The previous leaks reveal that the upcoming phones will launch with 4,500 mAh batteries.

In the meantime, the official OnePlus India Twitter account shared an image and confirmed the key specs of the upcoming series. The image reveals that the phones will come with LPDDR5 RAM, 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP Sony IMX 789 main camera sensor with 4K video recording at 120fps.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a punch-hole front camera in the top left corner of the panel. We will surely get more official information about the devices in the coming days.

