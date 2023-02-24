OnePlus ACE PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus ACE Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 48286(On Passport)

PKR 57460 (On ID Card)

OnePlus ACE Racing Tax Payable:

PKR 23,666 (On Passport)

PKR 28,162 (On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new OnePlus ACE series on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

OnePlus ACE series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus ACE PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.